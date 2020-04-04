Justin Walker nominated for federal appeals court seat

Mitch McConnell and Justin Walker (Source: US government)
By Shellie Sylvestri | April 3, 2020 at 10:34 PM EDT - Updated April 3 at 10:34 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A federal judge in Kentucky has been nominated to sit on what legal experts call the nation’s second highest court: the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington D.C.

The nomination comes just a few months after Justin Walker, 37, became a judge and just three weeks after his public swearing-in ceremony.

Walker is one of the youngest federal judges in the country.

Senate Democrats opposed his nomination last year, as Walker was rated “Not Qualified” by the American Bar Association.

Walker, a former clerk for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, also has strong ties to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who called President Trump’s latest nomination “outstanding.”

