Justin Walker nominated for federal appeals court seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A federal judge in Kentucky has been nominated to sit on what legal experts call the nation’s second highest court: the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington D.C.
The nomination comes just a few months after Justin Walker, 37, became a judge and just three weeks after his public swearing-in ceremony.
Walker is one of the youngest federal judges in the country.
Senate Democrats opposed his nomination last year, as Walker was rated “Not Qualified” by the American Bar Association.
Walker, a former clerk for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, also has strong ties to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who called President Trump’s latest nomination “outstanding.”
