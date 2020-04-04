Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man has been arrested in Illinois on charges alleging that he shot and wounded a disabled man who had been sheltering his ex-girlfriend since a stabbing. Thirty-two-year-old Gregory Vaughn Jr. of Fort Wayne was arrested Wednesday in Waukegan, Illinois, by U.S. marshals and will be extradited to Indiana. The Journal Gazette reports that Vaughn is charged with attempted murder and theft of a firearm. Court documents allege that Vaughn shot a man who cannot use his legs seven times, seriously injuring him, because he was angry that the victim had allowed Vaughn’s ex-girlfriend, a mother of four, to stay with him.