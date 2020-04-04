Louisville Metro Police release video urging social distancing while enjoying weekend weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With warmer weather moving into Louisville over the weekend, Louisville Metro Police are urging continued social distancing while heading outdoors to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus.
LMPD posted a Facebook video on Saturday morning with Officer Hoard of the 4th Division, reminding people to enjoy the weather, but also to continue practicing social distancing.
“We want to make sure that everyone remains healthy and they stay safe,” Officer Hoard says in the video. “We’re not telling you not to have fun, but we want to make sure that you and your family both stay healthy.”
Health officials and government officials have been urging social distancing in order to “flatten the curve,” which is meant to slow down the spread of COVID-19 and not to overload the health care system.
While no stay-at-home order has been issued in Kentucky, Governor Beshear has been placed orders limiting non-essential businesses to close and restricting public gatherings in order to help lower the number of positive cases in Kentucky.
On Friday, Gov. Beshear said that it was not known how long these restrictions would continue to stay in place.
