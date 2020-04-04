Meijer asking customers to limit number of shoppers per trip

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WAVE) - Grocery chain Meijer announced Saturday that it will be taking additional steps to make its stores safer for customers and team members during the coronavirus pandemic.
The retailer recently placed into effect additional signage and communication in stores for customers to practice social distancing, and announced Monday that they would not be accepting returns until after April 16.
New steps being taken to prevent spread of the virus include asking customers to limit the number of shoppers per trip and implementing processes to monitor the number of customers in the store at a given time.
Employees will also be given daily health screenings and temperature checks as they arrive, and sneeze guards have been installed to all check lanes.
“We continue to look for additional ways to ensure the safety of our customers and team members in the face of this difficult challenge,” Meijer President & Chief Executive Officer Rick Keyes said in a release. “By working together, we can reduce the spread of this virus and help keep our communities safe.”
The move comes as other retailers, such as Walmart, are also limiting the number of customers in their stores to practice social distancing and prevent spread.
