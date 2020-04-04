Muslim community comes together to help those in need during coronavirus epidemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In this difficult time, we are seeing so many positive stories of how people are trying to help each other. A lot of folks are struggling just to get the basics.
The Guiding Light Islamic Center off of Six Mile Lane is like many Muslim places of worship right now. They are closed to daily prayer service.
"Want people to know that everyone can play a major role in the reduction of this virus spreading the virus by staying home," Khalid Awad from the Guiding Light Islamic Center said.
There are some people inside the mosque.
“Almost everyday we’ve been coming out here and we’ve been having people drop off things,” youth advocate Arshak Naseer said. “We’ve been going out there and we’ve been trying to serve the people the best as we can.”
The community at the mosque has formed a Muslim response team. They've collected food and hygiene products to help those that need it right now like the elderly, disabled, and people laid off due to the coronavirus.
"It's part of our faith to do good deeds and support our brothers and sisters and the residents here in Louisville," Hamza Foy from the Guiding Light Islamic Center said.
"The Muslim community has our arms more than open for anyone," Naseer said. "You don't have to be Muslim to reach out to us we are here we are ready to serve. We are ready to help you."
They've partnered with Americana's FiberWorks to collect fabric donations to sew masks for hospitals and other in-need groups. They've also created signs to promote social distancing.
"Whether you are staying at home, you are a hero or if you are coming out here delivering to these people who can't come out you are hero," Naseer said. "There are blessings in everything, even situations like this. this is what brings the community together."
The Muslim community is also working with the city of Louisville to help our diverse population with translation needs with content relating to the coronavirus.
Those who need assistance or want to contribute can email hamzaoflouisville@gmail.com
