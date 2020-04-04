4 people shot near West Broadway and Cecil Ave.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that injured at least four people Friday night.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley told WAVE 3 News a call came in of a a shooting around 8:00 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Cecil Avenue, where officers found a man was found with a gunshot wound.
A second victim was found near the intersection of Broadway and Cecil Avenue.
Smiley said two others were also shot but drove themselves to University of Louisville Hospital, where the first two were also transported via EMS.
Their conditions are said to be not life-threatening.
Smiley confirms three of the victims are males and one is a female.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the anonymos tip line at 574-LMPD.
