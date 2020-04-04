Potential surge prompts construction of Kentucky State Fairgrounds field hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - To ensure the city won’t run out of hospital beds, the preparation for a potential surge of COVID-19 cases is happening in Louisville.
This week, Governor Andy Beshear, (D) Kentucky, announced the commonwealth is planning on turning the Kentucky State Fairgrounds into a 2,000-bed field hospital.
"We are just now starting the process of making that conversion," Beshear said during a Friday update. "We will provide more information as we go. Our hope is to have it completed long before it's needed."
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington predicts medical resource needs in Kentucky will peak on May 16th.
He said his goal is to increase bed capacity from around 18,000 to 25,000 statewide.
"This will be one of our largest rings of expansion," Beshear said.
Beshear said staffing the makeshift hospital would require the community's help.
"At that point, working with certain licensed medical professionals, and then, volunteers and others that will help us staff some of those," he said.
The University of Kentucky announced a similar field hospital will be constructed on it’s campus as well.
