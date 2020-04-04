Shelby County reports two new positive cases of COVID-19, 10 total

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The North Central District Health Department reported on Saturday afternoon that it has received two new positive cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County, bringing the total number of cases to 10.
According to the health department, the two patients are an adult male and female and are both currently in self-isolation at home. No ages for the two patients were given.
“With steadily increasing number of cases and the beautiful weather forecasted for this weekend, it is imperative that everyone participate in social distancing and stay home if you can. If we do not, the number of cases will only continue to grow.”, Roanya Rice, Public Health Director of NCDHD said in a release.
The total number of cases in counties covered by the North Central District Health Department are listed below:
- Henry – 1
- Shelby – 10
- Spencer – 2
- Trimble – 0
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will be giving his daily update on coronavirus in Kentucky at 5:00 p.m. Saturday evening. The briefing will air on WAVE 3 News and will be streamed on the WAVE 3 News app and Facebook Live.
