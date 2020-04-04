TARC confirms driver tests positive for COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transit Authority of River City has issued a statement Saturday evening saying a bus operator has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The bus driver’s last shift was on March 27 and became ill on March 30 according to the release.
The driver was working Route 10 traveling Dixie Highway from 12:20 p.m. until 9:22 p.m. that day.
TARC suggests that anyone riding that route on March 27 to continue to monitor themselves for possible symptoms, and to self-isolate is symptoms arise.
On Friday, it was announced that TARC would operate as “essential services only” for riders. The company announced that it would continue to operate as “essential services” following the statement Saturday evening.
