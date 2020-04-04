UK says Nutter Field House will be used as field hospital

“The University of Kentucky always comes through for Lexington and for Kentucky when we need them," Mayor Linda Gorton said. "At this time of national crisis, UK is stepping up once again, to provide the health care we need. For several weeks, we have been working and planning with our medical community to make sure we can meet the need … the demand we know is coming for medical care as the number of Covid-19 cases grows. Today, UK is taking us much closer to our goal.”