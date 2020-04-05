Despite mandates, Bullitt County church still hosts services

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite mandates against holding gathering, some places are still defying that rule. Maryville Baptist Church hosted services and dozens of people still attended in person on Sunday.
Couples, families, elderly people all went in to Maryville Baptist Church to attend Sunday services and not a single mask or pair of gloves in sight.
“If you are still holding mass gatherings, church or otherwise, you’re spreading the coronavirus and you’re likely causing death of Kentuckians,” Governor (D-KY) Andy Beshear said.
At Saturday’s press conference, Gov. Beshear responded to Pastor Jack Robert’s church staying open for congregation. However, Pastor Robert says he told people not to come to Sunday’s services if they felt sick. Those who were there went on their own will.
“I have a copy both of the US Constitution and the constitution of the state of Kentucky,” Pastor Jack Robert of Maryville Baptist Church said. “They both say what [Governor Andy Beshear] is doing is illegal.”
The building usually houses 700 people comfortably. Pastor Robert says everyone still maintained a social distance while inside. Church members, like veteran Russell Pace, say God comes first.
“I’ve had cancer five times so I’m not worried about this ‘virus’,” Pace said. “If you’re so worried about it, let the doctor walk up to you and tell you five times you’ve got cancer. I should not be here if it wasn’t for God.”
However, Governor Beshear reiterates, without public cooperation, by social distancing and staying home, we’re doing not just ourselves, but everyone a disservice.
“We care about each other in this state and our faith will guide us and give us the wisdom to do the right thing to protect each other,” Gov. Beshear said.
People who don’t feel comfortable attending church services, can tune into WAVE 3 News, where Holy Week services will be aired live and streamed on the WAVE 3 News app. The full schedule can be seen here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.