FORECAST: Drying out and cooler

- Cooler temperatures Today
- Scattered thunderstorms return this week, some could be strong
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A partly to mostly sunny sky is expected across the area Today; more clouds north, more sun south. It will be a cooler day with highs in the 60s, but a spot or two could hit 70 south of the parkways in Kentucky.
A partly cloudy sky will continue Tonight with lows dropping into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Monday and it will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s. Clouds increase Monday night with the potential for storms after midnight toward Tuesday morning.
A series of storm systems move through the area next week bringing a chance of storms, but it won’t be a washout. The first half of the week will be warm, but much cooler air returns late week.
