FORECAST: Spotty morning showers and cooler

- Slight shower chance this morning
- Cooler temperatures Today
- Scattered thunderstorms return this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spotty showers move through the area this morning, otherwise we start the day with a mostly cloudy sky. By the afternoon we’re looking at a partly sunny sky, especially areas south of Louisville. It will be a cooler day with highs in the 60s.
A partly cloudy sky will continue Tonight with lows dropping into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Monday and it will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s. Clouds increase Monday night with the potential for storms after midnight toward Tuesday morning.
A series of storm systems move through the area next week bringing a chance of storms, but it won’t be a washout. The first half of the week will be warm, but much cooler air returns late week.
