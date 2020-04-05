FORECAST: Warm and dry start to the week then stormy

- Scattered thunderstorms return this week, some could be strong
- Cooler air returns late week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect a partly cloudy sky to remain overnight with lows dropping into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Monday is going to be another nice day under a partly cloudy sky and even warmer temperatures. Highs will warm into the low to mid 70s.
Partly cloudy conditions continue Monday night with a chance of showers or storms northeast of Louisville toward sunrise Tuesday.
Scattered showers and storms are possible on Tuesday with the best chance coming late. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. Most of the day will be dry, warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
A strong cold front moves through late Wednesday night with showers and storms. Much cooler air will move in behind the front with highs only in the 50s for Friday.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.