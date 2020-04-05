Gov. Beshear confirms 38 new positive COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear announced on Sunday’s update briefing that 38 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in the state.
The total number of cases in Kentucky has now been updated to 955 patients. Beshear mentioned that 306 patients have recovered at this time.
Kentucky’s coronavirus monitoring website reports that 18,767 people have been tested so far.
Five new deaths were also reported due to COVID-19, including a 80-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 66-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 54-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 55-year-old female from McClane County, and a 90-year-old female from Woodford County.
Beshear confirmed that two residents of River’s Bend Retirement Community in Kuttawa, Ky. were tested positive for the novel coronavirus and were in quarantine.
The governor also addressed the Heine Bros. Coffee baristas in Louisville calling out sick Friday, questioning about their label as an essential business. Beshear continued to urge businesses to stick with curbside and drive-thru sales, and to limit the amount of employees inside of the building to less than ten.
Beshear also mentioned that two gyms in Frankfort that had been letting people into the back door had been cited by the Governor’s office.
Kentuckians who have any questions about coronavirus in the area were asked to call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
