Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Scott McLaughlin has won IndyCar’s second virtual race. The Australian V8 SuperCars champion is an invited guest to the series designed to create content during the sports shutdown from the coronavirus pandemic. McLaughlin was scheduled to make his IndyCar debut for Team Penske on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May. But that’s been scrapped because of the suspension of sports. He is still able to compete virtually in the iRacing Series and beat Team Penske teammate and fellow Aussie Will Power in Saturday’s race from virtual Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama.
UNDATED (AP) — Kobe Bryant’s resume has yet another entry to validate his greatness. He’s now officially a Hall of Famer. Bryant, who died in January, and fellow NBA greats Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett headlined a nine-person group announced Saturday as this year’s class of enshrinees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. They all got into the Hall in their first year of eligibility, as did WNBA great Tamika Catchings. Two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich, longtime Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, 1,000-game winner Barbara Stevens of Bentley and three-time Final Four coach Eddie Sutton were selected. So was former FIBA Secretary General Patrick Baumann.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Robert Wickens has spent nearly 21 months fighting his way back from a spinal cord injury he suffered in a crash at Pocono. On Saturday, he'll finally compete again in an IndyCar event: The second round of the iRacing Challenge, which is an esports offering for IndyCar fans and its drivers who are waiting things out during the pandemic. The virtual race will feature the Barber Motorsports Park track in Alabama. NBCSN is televising the event. Fans will get a first-hand glimpse into what Wickens calls biggest step yet to resuming his racing career.
NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA has postponed the start of its season because of the coronavirus pandemic. There is no indication when play would begin. The league was scheduled to open training camps on April 26 and the regular season on May 15. The WNBA will still hold a virtual draft April 17. Two WNBA cities are major hot spots for the virus: New York and Seattle. The WNBA was was set to begin its 24th season. It is longest running professional women’s sports league.