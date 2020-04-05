Indiana State Health Department announces 11 new deaths, 464 more positive cases of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health announced on Sunday that 464 residents in the state of Indiana have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in Indiana to 4,411.
The tests were conducted through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and private laboratories.
ISDH also reported that 11 new deaths have been reported in the state due to the novel coronavirus. A total of 127 patients in Indiana have died to date.
As of Sunday, 22,652 tests have been reported to the ISDH, which was up from 19,800 tests on Saturday.
Marion County, Indiana had the most cases new cases with 191. Other counties with more than ten new cases include Hamilton (34), Hendricks (14), Johnson (14), Lake (21), Madison (14) and St. Joseph (13).
A complete list of counties with cases can be found on the ISDH’s COVID-19 website.
Governor Holcomb recently extended Indiana’s stay-at-home order through April 19, and extended the state’s public health emergency through May 3.
Indiana’s governor is expected to give another briefing with updates Monday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.