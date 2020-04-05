LMPD takes to the skies to show social distancing in local parks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Warmer weather is here and many people want to head outdoors to enjoy. However, with the coronavirus pandemic in effect and cases on the rise, many are concerned that people aren’t following guidelines put into place for safe social distancing.
With many non-essential businesses closed and events canceled, Louisville Metro Police flew one of their helicopters to observe how people were spending their time within local parks, which remain open.
LMPD released pictures on their Facebook page Saturday showing social distancing being practiced in several parks, including Seneca Park, Cherokee Park, Waterfront Park, Cox’s Park and more.
The flight was made to monitor public places to ensure healthy choices made to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Police also clarified that officials are not ordering people to stay home, but rather urging people to stay safe and follow guidelines set by the health department and government officials.
As of Saturday, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer said that there were 300 total positive cases of coronavirus and 17 deaths in Jefferson County.
For more information on coronavirus in the city of Louisville, including updates from Mayor Fischer, visit Louisvilleky.gov.
