Louisville mayor Greg Fischer confirms 313 positive cases in Jefferson Co., six new deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor Greg Fischer announced in a briefing Sunday afternoon that a total of 313 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Jefferson County.
The mayor said that 39 new cases have been confirmed since the last briefing on Friday afternoon.
In addition, six new deaths in Jefferson County were reported since Friday. A total of 20 patients have died in Jefferson County at this time due to the novel coronavirus.
Fischer said that we need to continue to spread word of social distancing. He mentioned that flu numbers in the area are also down in the state of Kentucky due to social distancing, bringing up Governor Andy Beshear’s update from Saturday evening.
The mayor also said that with Holy Week coming up, he is continuing to urge churches to stop in-person services to prevent spread of the virus.
“You are putting your congregates, your flock, in danger," Fischer said.
