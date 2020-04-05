Sauerbeck Family Drive-In showing church services Easter weekend

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - While many church services have been canceled or are offering live-streaming for churchgoers due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sauerbeck Family Drive-In is offering another way to worship this upcoming Easter.
The drive-in, located on 3210 D. W. Griffith Lane, will be showing seven Easter services at their location between April 11-12.
Several local churches have partnered with the drive-in to show their Mass on the big screen. Partners include Westport Road Baptist, Southeast Christian Church, and Life Church among others.
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear has said that drive-in church services are approved to run, provided everyone stays in their cars, cars park six feet apart, and nothing is passed between cars.
The drive-in said they will be limiting the number of cars into each service to ensure proper spacing guidelines.
For a full list of services and how to reserve a spot, visit the Sauerbeck Family Drive-In’s website.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.