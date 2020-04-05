Sauerbeck Family Drive-In showing church services Easter weekend

Sauerbeck Family Drive-In showing church services Easter weekend
The drive-in, located on 3210 D. W. Griffith Lane, will be showing seven Easter services at their location between April 11-12. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt | April 5, 2020 at 10:25 AM EDT - Updated April 5 at 10:25 AM

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - While many church services have been canceled or are offering live-streaming for churchgoers due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sauerbeck Family Drive-In is offering another way to worship this upcoming Easter.

The drive-in, located on 3210 D. W. Griffith Lane, will be showing seven Easter services at their location between April 11-12.

Several local churches have partnered with the drive-in to show their Mass on the big screen. Partners include Westport Road Baptist, Southeast Christian Church, and Life Church among others.

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear has said that drive-in church services are approved to run, provided everyone stays in their cars, cars park six feet apart, and nothing is passed between cars.

The drive-in said they will be limiting the number of cars into each service to ensure proper spacing guidelines.

For a full list of services and how to reserve a spot, visit the Sauerbeck Family Drive-In’s website.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.