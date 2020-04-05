Shelby County reports first death from COVID-19, two additional cases

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The first death in Shelby County due to the novel coronavirus has been reported by the North Central District Health Department Sunday afternoon.
The health department said that patient who died was an elderly female with underlying medical conditions.
Two additional patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Shelby County. Both patients are adult females and are currently in self-isolation. Another adult female in Spencer County was also tested positive for the virus. Shelby County now has 12 patients total who have tested positive.
“With steadily increasing number of cases and the beautiful weather forecasted for this weekend, it is imperative that everyone participate in social distancing and stay home if you can. If we do not, the number of cases will only continue to grow.”, Roanya Rice, Public Health Director of NCDHD said in a release.
The total number of cases in counties covered by the North Central District Health Department are listed below:
- Henry – 1
- Shelby – 12
- Spencer – 3
- Trimble – 0
Sunday evening Gov. Beshear will be giving his daily update on coronavirus in Kentucky at 5:00 p.m. The briefing will air on WAVE 3 News and will be streamed on the WAVE 3 News app and Facebook Live.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.