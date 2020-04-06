Blood donation drive to be held at KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The KFC Yum! Center is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive in an effort to ease a severe shortage caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
"The Time to Give Blood is Now" drive will be held on Wednesday, April 8 and Thursday, April 9. Donation hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the arena, located at 2nd and Main Streets.
Red Cross officials say an unprecedented number of blood drives have been canceled due to the closure of workplaces, college campuses and schools.
Healthy donors are asked to schedule an appointment to give blood yy visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and use sponsor code: KFCYUM. You can also enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Out of an abundance of caution, the Red Cross has put additional precautions in place at blood drives to further protect the health and safety of blood donors. To learn more about those precautions, click here.
