Bonefish Grill to offer Easter dinner family bundle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bonefish Grill restaurant is offering dinner bundles for families to celebrate Easter.
The seafood restaurant’s bundles will be available on Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12.
The meals include Wood-Grilled Mahi and Jumbo Shrimp with Citrus Aioli, with a choice of House or Caesar Salad. There is an option to add family-style sides and desserts. The bundles cost $49.90 and can feed up to five people.
Additionally, guests can add a bottle of wine starting at $15.
Orders are available for carryout and delivery and must be placed in advance.
To order a family bundle dinner click here.
