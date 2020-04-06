Brown-Forman donates thousands of meals

The company is working to prepare about 2,000 bagged lunches every day. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson | April 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT - Updated April 6 at 2:00 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville-based Brown-Forman is on a mission to donate 40,000 meals to local food pantries in the month of April.

The company’s on-site restaurant, The Bourbon Street Café, is working with the event planning team to prepare about 2,000 bagged lunches every day. Each lunch has a sandwich, snacks, fruit and dessert.

Brown-Forman is working with Wiltshire Pantry to deliver the meals to food pantries in the California neighborhood and throughout Louisville.

