Brown-Forman donates thousands of meals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville-based Brown-Forman is on a mission to donate 40,000 meals to local food pantries in the month of April.
The company’s on-site restaurant, The Bourbon Street Café, is working with the event planning team to prepare about 2,000 bagged lunches every day. Each lunch has a sandwich, snacks, fruit and dessert.
Brown-Forman is working with Wiltshire Pantry to deliver the meals to food pantries in the California neighborhood and throughout Louisville.
