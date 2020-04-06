Celebrate Easter with Walker’s Exchange curbside feast

By Sydney Harbin | April 6, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT - Updated April 6 at 4:55 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Walker’s Exchange is offering a curbside feast for families home on Easter Sunday.

For $59, diners can choose between:

  • Pineapple glazed pit ham
  • Slow cooked pot roast with gravy and caramelized pearl onions
  • Walker’s Exchange house salad with balsamic dressing
  • Roasted fingerling potatoes with chopped herbs
  • Macaroni and cheese
  • Southern green beans
  • Cornbread and dinner rolls with honey butter
  • Strawberry rhubarb pie

The meal can feed four adults. There is also an option to add a bottle of wine, domestic beer or local Louisville beer for an additional fee.

Orders must be placed by 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 9th and can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

To place an order call 502-272-1834.

