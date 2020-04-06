Celebrate Easter with Walker’s Exchange curbside feast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Walker’s Exchange is offering a curbside feast for families home on Easter Sunday.
For $59, diners can choose between:
- Pineapple glazed pit ham
- Slow cooked pot roast with gravy and caramelized pearl onions
- Walker’s Exchange house salad with balsamic dressing
- Roasted fingerling potatoes with chopped herbs
- Macaroni and cheese
- Southern green beans
- Cornbread and dinner rolls with honey butter
- Strawberry rhubarb pie
The meal can feed four adults. There is also an option to add a bottle of wine, domestic beer or local Louisville beer for an additional fee.
Orders must be placed by 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 9th and can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday.
To place an order call 502-272-1834.
