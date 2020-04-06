Dare to Care gets armed with National Guard help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky National Guard has been deployed to food banks across the Commonwealth, including locations in Elizabethtown and Louisville. The men and women in uniform are our frontlines and continued their selfless efforts on Monday at a warehouse for Dare to Care food bank.
"We are affected by it just like everyone else,” said KYNG Specialist Trey Hopkins. “We get to be the ones to make sure everyone else is safe, everyone else in our state eats, I’m proud to be a part of that.” Hopkins and 15 other National Guard members have a goal to pack up 10,000 boxes for Dare to Care food bank.
“This time of need, people are homebound they can't get out as much as they need,” said Brian Riendau, Dare to Care Executive Director. “We’re trying to give them a larger serving of food to get them through a longer period of time.”
Riendau says the boxes will be loaded up on the mobile pantries to go to senior sites, The Salvation Army and more. This is the route Dare to Care has to take because of the coronavirus pandemic
“It has put tremendous stress on our resources,” said Riendau. “I have to tell you, it's so inspiring to be Executive Director here to see the community come together in this time of need. In the last month I've not seen the kind of support that we've seen.”
The help included Louisville Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith (District 4) who was able to coordinate the use of the warehouse space from a local business.
“If these boxes don’t get packed they don’t get distributed,” said Sexton Smith. “Folks are not going be able to eat. These folks are providing food, clothing and shelter is the basic needs of all humanity."
