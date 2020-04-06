FORECAST: Mainly dry days, stormy nights ahead

- TUESDAY NIGHT/EARLY WEDNESDAY: Clusters of strong/severe thunderstorms possible
- WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Line of strong/severe thunderstorms possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll continue with a dry forecast tonight under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will drop into the 50s overnight for most.
We’ll run the risk of increasing showers and thunderstorms later Tuesday evening. Much of the day will be dry with very warm readings in the lower 80s. The aforementioned thunderstorms should develop to our northwest and drop into WAVE Country late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Some of these storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds. Lows will hold in the 60s.
On Wednesday our early morning thunderstorms will exit the area by dawn. Most of the day will be drier, with the next storm chance likely holding off until after dark. Wednesday’s highs will be in the lower 80s.
