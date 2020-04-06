FORECAST: Warm, calm Monday; multiple rounds of storms this week

- PRE-DAWN TUESDAY: Clusters of strong t-storms may clip our eastern counties
- PRE-DAWN WEDNESDAY: Clusters of strong/severe t-storms possible
- WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Line of strong/severe t-storms possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see sunshine streaming through the clouds today as we warm into the 70s this afternoon. Tonight looks dry and warm with lows near 60°.
There is a pre-dawn risk for thunderstorms northeast of Louisville on Tuesday. Otherwise, it will become partly sunny, warm and humid with highs likely to reach or exceed 80 degrees.
There is another risk for thunderstorms to drop in from the north late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Some storms may be locally strong to severe. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats. Expect lows only in the 60s.
Cooler but potentially wet as we move toward Easter Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.