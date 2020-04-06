FORECAST: Warm, calm Monday; multiple rounds of storms this week

Monday is going to be a nice day with highs back in the 70s. Storm chances return Tuesday and Wednesday. (Source: Pixabay)
By Tawana Andrew | March 27, 2020 at 6:41 AM EDT - Updated April 6 at 10:43 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • PRE-DAWN TUESDAY: Clusters of strong t-storms may clip our eastern counties
  • PRE-DAWN WEDNESDAY: Clusters of strong/severe t-storms possible
  • WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Line of strong/severe t-storms possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see sunshine streaming through the clouds today as we warm into the 70s this afternoon. Tonight looks dry and warm with lows near 60°.

There is a pre-dawn risk for thunderstorms northeast of Louisville on Tuesday. Otherwise, it will become partly sunny, warm and humid with highs likely to reach or exceed 80 degrees.

There is another risk for thunderstorms to drop in from the north late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Some storms may be locally strong to severe. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats. Expect lows only in the 60s.

Cooler but potentially wet as we move toward Easter Sunday.

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday midday, April 6, 2020

