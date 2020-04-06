FORECAST: Warm Monday ahead

- PRE-DAWN TUESDAY: Clusters of strong t-storms may clip our eastern counties
- PRE-DAWN WEDNESDAY: Clusters of strong/severe t-storms possible
- WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Line of strong/severe t-storms possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Clouds this morning will thin more to allow for a partly sunny Monday with highs in the 70s. The humidity will ramp up more after sunset.
Tonight looks dry and warm as lows fall to near 60°. We will watch for a complex of thunderstorms to approach our area after midnight, likely to our east.
There will be a pre-dawn risk for thunderstorms on Tuesday. Otherwise, it will become partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs are likely to reach or exceed 80 degrees.
There is another risk for late-night thunderstorms to drop in the north; some could be locally strong. Expect lows only in the 60s.
