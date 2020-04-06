Grayson Co. ATV crash kills man

CLARKSON, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash involving two all-terrain vehicles killed a Bardstown man.
Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins reported the crash happened at the Royal ATV Trails in Clarkson on Saturday morning when one ATV rear-ended another.
The sheriff said 22-year-old Matthew Dillon of Bardstown was killed after his vehicle stopped abruptly and was rammed from behind. The driver of the second ATV told investigators his vehicle continued over Dillan’s vehicle and Dillan was trapped underneath in the path of a tree.
Chaffins reported no one was wearing a helmet during the ride, and the victim suffered severe head trauma before later dying.
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, but drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
