Kentucky Nurses Association launches campaign supporting healthcare workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Apricot Ribbon Campaign is a way to support nurses and healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kentucky Nurses Association (KNA) asked nurses and Kentucky residents to tie apricot ribbons around trees, lamp posts and other objects as a reminder of the hard work and dedication during the unprecedented events.
KNA said they chose the apricot because it is in the orange palette and orange is the color of optimism.
The campaign will kick off Tuesday, April 7 and will last until the end of the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.