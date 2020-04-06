Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA-HISTORY
Historical Society collecting items to tell story of virus
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Historical Society isn’t waiting for the corornavirus crisis to make it into the history books to prepare to tell the story. The historical society that’s been documenting the state’s past since 1830 is for the first time collecting documents at the exact time a historic event is unfolding. Items the museum is looking for include photographs, paintings, drawings, writings and whatever else might help tell the story of how the global pandemic played out in Indiana. SO far the museum has collected more than 260 items from people all over the state.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana health officials say 11 more deaths from COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials are reporting 11 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 127. The Indiana State Department of Health announced 464 more cases. The most number of new cases were in Marion County, which had 191. Meanwhile, a Wells County community is making “isolation packets” available for seniors who may need help or fear leaving their homes during the pandemic. The packets that Ossian officials and police are handing out have colored pieces of paper residents can hang on a window, including one that signals help is needed for an urgent errand like prescription pickup.
PREGNANT INMATE-DENIED RELEASE
Judge keeps pregnant inmate in jail to protect unborn child
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana judge declined to release a pregnant inmate from jail after her mother pleaded to keep her locked up, saying her daughter's history of substance abuse threatens the life of her unborn child. Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer denied release on Wednesday for 29-year-old Alysha Ramos after her mother warned that releasing her would put her pregnancy at risk. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Clymer ordered Ramos to remain jailed for a probation violation for allegedly testing positive for methamphetamine use after her defense attorney argued that Ramos has tested fine with other repeated drug tests.
ARTS NONPROFIT FOLDS
Indianapolis contemporary arts nonprofit folds amid pandemic
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis nonprofit dedicated to boosting contemporary arts has folded after nearly two decades, citing the coronavirus pandemic as the final straw for the group. Indianapolis Contemporary announced Thursday that it was calling it quits after an internal review “determined it was not economically feasible to continue operations.” The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that the nonprofit had weathered numerous challenges since its founding in 2001. But Board President Casey Cronin says the COVID-19 pandemic was the final straw because it was “certain to exacerbate economic hardships and reduce exhibition opportunities.”
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FACE SHIELD PRODUCTION
Indiana workshop aims to make 2,000 virus face shields a day
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana community workshop is ramping up production of face shields for medical workers, hoping to produce 2,000 each day amid the coronavirus pandemic. Maker13 and the Jeffersonville workshop’s owner, John Riley, are using its 3D printing equipment to make face shields for local hospitals, with help from community partners. The face shields can extend the lifespan of face masks crucial for protecting medical workers from the virus as they treat COVID-19 patients. The News and Tribune reports that Maker13 had been shuttered in March due to the pandemic, but Riley reactivated its equipment for the face shield effort.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FARMERS
Direct-to-market farmers struggling amid pandemic
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Some Indiana farmers who raise livestock and produce are looking for ways to sell their goods as social distancing guidelines have forced businesses to temporarily close amid coronavirus outbreak.John Piotti is president of the American Farmland Trust, a national group that works to protect and preserve farms. The Indianapolis Star reports that Piotti said direct-to-market farmers are suffering the most right now. These farmers sell to restaurants, schools and farmers markets, among other places.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NURSING HOME
3 residents of southern IN nursing home die from COVID-19
MITCHELL, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana nursing home says three of its residents have died from COVID-19 and 19 others have tested positive for the disease. Mitchell Manor Executive Director Kathi Hignite-Owens says two other residents have tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus pandemic after being transferred to a hospital, and tests on four others are pending. The Times-Mail reports an Indiana State Department of Health Strike Team went to the nursing home Wednesday to test residents as a precaution and assist in early detection.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
14 more deaths raise Indiana coronavirus toll to 116
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say 14 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, raising Indiana’s death toll from the disease caused by the coronavirus pandemic to 116. The Indiana State Department of Health announced 523 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to more than 3,900 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the disease. Marion County, where Indianapolis is located, had the most new cases at 155. Lake County had 70 and Hamilton County north of Indianapolis had 41. The complete list of counties with cases is included in the department’s COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov. Cases are listed by county of residence.