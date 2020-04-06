Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Kentucky churches defy virus orders, hold in-person services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Some Kentucky churches have held Palm Sunday services in defiance of Gov. Andy Beshear’s warning against in-person worship. News outlets report dozens of people were at Maryville Baptist Church in Louisville on Sunday. And Louisville’s Our Savior Lutheran Church streamed its in-person service live on YouTube. The church had required online registration beforehand and restricted seating to every other pew. Beshear has warned that mass gatherings are spreading the coronavirus. Beshear first issued guidance that churches cancel in-person services on March 11. According to health officials, Kentucky has at least 955 positive cases and 45 deaths.
Indiana workshop aims to make 2,000 virus face shields a day
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana community workshop is ramping up production of face shields for medical workers, hoping to produce 2,000 each day amid the coronavirus pandemic. Maker13 and the Jeffersonville workshop’s owner, John Riley, are using its 3D printing equipment to make face shields for local hospitals, with help from community partners. The face shields can extend the lifespan of face masks crucial for protecting medical workers from the virus as they treat COVID-19 patients. The News and Tribune reports that Maker13 had been shuttered in March due to the pandemic, but Riley reactivated its equipment for the face shield effort.
Some Kentucky churches plan to gather, despite virus orders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Some Kentucky churches are still planning to hold in-person church services this weekend, despite statewide orders that ban mass gatherings. Louisville preacher Jack Roberts tells The Courier-Journal that he would go to jail and court rather than pay a fine for violating a state health order. He says the prohibition violates First Amendment and state constitutional rights. Roberts says he has encouraged social distancing at his Maryville Baptist Church and asked people at high risk of infection to stay home and watch live-streamed services. On Saturday, officials said more than 910 people in Kentucky have tested positive for the virus. The death toll in the state has reached at least 40.
Governors seize spotlight amid states' coronavirus response
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Across America, as families hole up anxious and isolated by the new coronavirus, watching the governor's daily press briefing is becoming a new daily ritual. Governors including Ohio's Mike DeWine, New York's Andrew Cuomo and Kentucky's Andy Beshear have seen their visibility skyrocket amid the global pandemic. A new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds more Americans approve of the way their state government is handling the coronavirus outbreak than approve of the federal government's approach. After years of intense focus on Washington and a creeping nationalization of politics, the coronavirus crisis has become a reminder of the significance of leaders closer to home.
Field hospital to be set up at University of Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky has announced plans to construct a 400-bed field hospital at its Lexington campus. The Friday announcement comes as officials prepare for a potential surge of coronavirus cases. Dr. Mark F. Newman says the goal is to have the makeshift hospital ready in the next two weeks at Nutter Field House. It's the school's football practice facility. Newman is UK’s executive vice president for health affairs. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced plans to set up a 2,000-bed field hospital at the state fairgrounds in Louisville.
Kentucky governor vetoes voter ID bill
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed a bill pushed by Republican lawmakers to require Kentucky residents to show a government-issued photo ID in order to vote. The Democratic governor said Friday that the bill would create an obstacle to voting. He says it seeks to resolve a problem that doesn't exist. He says voter impersonation isn't a problem in Kentucky. The measure passed the state Senate and House by wide margins. The legislature is scheduled to reconvene April 13. Secretary of State Michael Adams urged lawmakers to override the veto.