Man shot inside vehicle in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood.
A man was found shot inside of a vehicle in the 1500 block of Dixie Highway, near Gaulbert Avenue, around 10 p.m. Sunday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Police determined the shooting happened in the 1700 block of Gaulbert Avenue.
Mitchell said the man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
