LMPD investigators reviewing video of social-distancing dispute at Norton Commons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD detectives are reviewing video of a confrontation that took place at Norton Commons over the weekend.
Officers were called out to Norton Commons on Friday night on a report that a man had shoved several young females and tried to strangle another. Video of the incident surfaced on Reddit over the weekend. The short clip shows the man shoving several young females, then going to the ground and strangling one of their friends.
The video was posted under the headline “Man strangles teenage girl for failing to social distance.”
No arrests have been made, but a redacted LMPD incident report includes the strangulation allegation. The short narrative in the arrest report read: “Without consent, suspect applied pressure to victims throat and impeded her breathing.”
That suspect has not been identified.
That report also indicated the alleged victim suffered an "apparent minor injury."
Over the weekend, LMPD released the following statement about both the incident and social distancing in general:
We are aware of this video and officers from the 8th Division responded to a call to this incident (Friday) and took a report.
Obviously, we do not advise individuals concerned about social distancing to take matters into their own hands and confront people about it, especially in any physical way. We ask people who are concerned about large gatherings to call 311 or 911 to report their concerns.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.