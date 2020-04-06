Louisville firefighter back on the job after COVID-19 recovery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Louisville firefighter who tested positive for COVID-19 is back on the job.
Michael Branch tested positive on March 24. After taking time off to self-isolate, he is now symptom free.
Branch and his wife are both on the frontlines of the COVID-19 epidemic. His wife is a physician, so it wasn’t a shock when one of them came home with symptoms.
"For us, it was a matter of how soon,” Branch said, “not if we would contract the virus."
Branch said as a firefighter he knew the risks, but as a husband and as a dad it's been tough.
"My little girl is less than a year old,” he explained, “so it was pretty tough to not be able to interact with her physically."
Branch was the first of two Louisville firefighters to contract COVID-19, and the fire department has taken caution to make sure they are looked after.
Ultimately, Branch believes he’s lucky.
"I was very fortunate in terms of the level of my symptoms,” he said. “Very fortunate, in that I've tried to do what I can to raise my health and fitness and hopefully use that as a hedge against this type of illness, but there are a lot of people who were not so fortunate and will not be so fortunate."
Branch got some praise from Mayor Greg Fischer for serving Louisville following his recovery during the mayor’s live streamed town hall on Sunday.
