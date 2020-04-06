Louisville makeup artist trades brushes to spread love and hope across city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If we've learned anything from Governor Andy Beshear, it’s that we're not alone and we are going to make it through this crisis together. One local artist is taking that message to the street in a subtle but impactful way.
“Whenever I first started painting them I was having such bad anxiety,” Kelsey Fell said. “I just needed to feel like I was making some kind of difference.”
Even though she’s picking up a different kind of brush, Louisville makeup artist, Kelsey Fell, is still on a mission to empower.
“Whenever I do makeup, I feel like I am making a difference when I’m making them feel beautiful, its really healing for me and my clients, so making these signs and still being able to do that in that way I think is really powerful,” Kelsey said.
Kelsey is using her art to spread love and a sense of togetherness in a dark time taking inspiration from Governor Andy Beshear, She says her painting of Woody from Toy Story that says “Don’t forget, Andy loves you” has been an absolute hit.
Kelsey has been hanging up these funny little paintings around the Highlands and beyond, hoping to make some people laugh, but she never could have expected the response.
“People send me pictures of my signs and pictures with them and it makes me want to keep making them and bring as much joy as I can,” Kelsey said.
Her paintings are popping up all over Facebook and Instagram, and the messages just keep coming in. Many people are asking her where they are so that they can take their kids on a scavenger hunt. But, if you do set out on a scavenger hunt, just know a lot of them have been taken down.
“Obviously, I’m a little sad, but if they felt the need to take it and maybe its hanging up in their kids room or their neighborhood or at their church or wherever it brings someone joy,” Kelsey said.
“It can feel like you’re alone but we’re not, we’re not alone and we’re all in this together,” Kelsey said. “They make people laugh and that’s all I could ever want.”
Kelsey is looking for your suggestions on what to paint. You can keep up with everything she’s doing by following her on Instagram @kelseyfellmua.
