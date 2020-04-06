Parents, students and teachers have mixed emotions for JCPS NTI plan

LOUISVILLE,KY (WAVE) - For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools students and teachers will begin using Non-Traditional Instruction on Tuesday. The district said it was a necessary step to continue learning while practicing social distancing.
Kiara Rollerson, a fifth grade teacher at Foster Traditional Academy, said she’s excited to see her students through Google Meets. However, Rollerson knows the journey using the NTI won’t be easy or compare to face to face education.
"It's definitely been a learning curve,” Rollerson said. “It took me a few days just to learn how to get my Google site working, and making sure that its kid friendly."
Rollerson said subjects like math will be harder for her to get across to her students. However, the challenges also provide new lessons.
"The kids are learning how to adapt and be flexible with the changes going on,” Rollerson said.
Being flexible and adapting also brings anxiety for some parents like Sasha Harbin.
“It’s the unknown and I don't know if she’s going to be able to get everything that she needs,” Harbin said. “This is her eighth grade year so next year she'll be going to high school. Its not just the festivities we're missing out on. Is she getting everything she needs to prepare for the ninth grade?”
This year has ended with many disappointments for Harbin’s daughter, Ariah. Final celebrations before moving up to high school have been canceled. Now she'll be starting a new school with new nerves.
"I feel like I'm not going to learn as much as I'm suppose to, to move on to high school,” Ariah said. "I'm a hands on person so I like learning that way and that's also going to be limited for me.Some things that are provided for me [at school] I may not have here.
The Harbin’s are getting ready to swing back into a schedule.
“I'm just hoping that I don't have to wake up early,” Ariah said.
The Harbin’s and Rollerson said NTI was the only option for students but the new challenges have shown the importance of teachers and that the whole community is needed for a student’s success.
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said one benefit of the NTI plan is that it gives students flexibility to work throughout the day and on weekends.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.