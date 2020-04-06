Police ID driver killed after SUV splits in half from pole collision

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - One driver was killed in a crash Sunday night in Florence after their vehicle was split in half from a collision with a utility pole, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says.
Late Sunday the sheriff’s office identified the deceased as Tara Girtley, 37, of Walton, Ky.
The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Aero Parkway and Burling Pike, the news release from the sheriff’s office says.
A driver in an SUV was southbound on Aero Parkway when for unknown reasons the sheriff’s office says they went off the road and hit two utility poles.
The impact of the collision when the SUV hit the second pole caused the vehicle to split in half, according to the sheriff’s office.
One half of the SUV continued onto Burlington Pike, hitting a vehicle waiting at a stoplight.
The SUV driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office says.
Boone County Sheriff’s Office says the name of the SUV driver will not be released until the family can be notified.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.