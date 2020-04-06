The show must go on: Local entertainment venues explore alternatives during coronavirus shutdown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The stages are dark at entertainment venues around Louisville due to the coronavirus shutdown, but several groups are still bringing shows to the audiences.
Actors Theatre has launched “Actors Theatre Direct”, which will stream the world premiere productions right into your home. Streams of “Where the Mountain Meets the Sea”and “Are you There?” are available now through April 20. Pricing is on a “pay what you can” sliding scale, from $15 up to $100. Click here for more information.
Kentucky Performing Arts is presenting KPA at Home, which brings live performances directly to you, for free. Check out their Facebook page for more information.
StageOne Family Theatre has launched Channel StageONE to bring you and your family new videos every weekday. Content is uploaded at 10 am daily to Channel StageONE as follows:
- Mindful Monday: yoga, breathing, meditation and focus exercises to get centered/prepared for the week
- How-To Tuesday: crafts, DIY, and other lessons using found items around the house
- Storyteller Wednesday: bringing our favorite early childhood stories to life in an interactive way
- THINK Thursday: STEAM experiences, live demonstrations, etc
- Feel Good Friday: song, dance, celebrate together
The City of Louisville has introduced Lift Up Lou, which is an effort to provide the community with activities and resources to boost spirits during the coronavirus pandemic. It is designed to help people manage the impact and effects of social isolation by suggesting multiple fun opportunities. Click here for more information.
