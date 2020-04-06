State tops 1,000 total coronavirus cases, 14 new deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed 54 new cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky, sending the state over the 1,000 mark.
Kentucky now has a total of 1,008 cases, but during his daily media briefing in Frankfort on Monday, Beshear said the number of those currently hospitalized was only around 70. The governor also reported 14 new deaths.
“Fourteen is hard," Beshear said. “Fourteen Kentuckians, loved by their families and their friends, we have lost to this virus.”
Beshear also said that cabins in some state parks will be used as quarantine areas for some first-responders, giving the state as many as 1,200 new beds as warmer weather arrives.
“It’s a good use of those state parks and we’re excited to do it,” Beshear said.
This story is being updated.
