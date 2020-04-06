StormTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Update

We have enjoyed some nice weather lately (we needed it). But it is April, so we know changes have to take place.
This week will feature the return of strong thunderstorms and it may also kick off a period of cool weather that could last a couple of weeks.
The video will focus mainly on the thunderstorm risk.
There look to be (3) potential rounds to monitor. Not everyone will be at risk to be impacted by these but WAVE Country will fall into that zone of concern as we’ll hae to watch it carefully.
FIRST ROUND:
This one will develop late tonight and aim into Ohio/N Kentucky before sunrise Tuesday. So far, the data suggests this path will likely skip much of our area. But if you live in Jennings/Jefferson Co’s in Indiana or even Trimble/Carroll into KY, you will may get grazed by it. The more west you are located, the higher the likelihood you’ll stay dry.
SECOND ROUND:
Similar timing of the late overnight period and before sunrise. This time on Wednesday. This batch looks to develop more into IL and then tracks E/SE. That would put most, if not all, of our area in the zone for thunderstorms. Damaging winds and an isolated tornado threat look to be the main items for this one. Not to mention, LOTS of lightning.
THIRD ROUND:
Moves in with the cold front Wednesday night. Depending on how unstable we become in the afternoon, the risk could go up a for a more organized area of severe thunderstorms. We’ll just have to wait and see how rounds 1 & 2 turn out.
I should mention that these will be the main rounds to watch, however, given much of the daytime periods will be quite warm/humid...a daytime t-storm can’t be ruled out. Thunderstorm coverage does looks spotty compared to the time periods mentioned above.
