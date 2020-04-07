Another Louisville hotel announces closure to coronavirus business downturn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After originally promising employees there would be no layoffs during the Coronavirus outbreak, the economic slowdown from the pandemic has caused another downtown Louisville hotel to suspend operations.
Embassy Suites by Hilton Louisville Downtown, located at 501 South 4th Street, will temporarily close as of April 8.
In a memo announcing the closure, Scott Shoenberger, President and CEO of AJS Hotels, said, "This decision was not made lightly and is reflective of the current environment and not the result of illness or confirmed cases at the hotel."
Shoenberger said they have taken steps to support employees by reassigning some to other jobs, such as office building cleaning and food and beverage carry out operations.
AJS Hotels hourly employees also have access to a complimentary food pantry that's open Monday through Friday containing an assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables, soups, milk, household goods, and other essential items. The company is also paying health insurance for all its furloughed employees.
Shoenberger said they hope to reopen the hotel on May 18.
In addition to Embassy Suites by Hilton Louisville Downtown, AJS Hotels also operates The Galt House, Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Expo Center.
