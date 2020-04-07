Appliance Park workers to receive COVID-19 pay incentive, leave policy announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The union representing workers at Appliance Park have announced an agreement with the company for a pay incentive for those employees working during the COVID-19 outbreak.
In a memo, Dino Driskell, President of IUE-CWA Local 83761, said a $2.00 per hour pay incentive for all hours worked became effective yesterday. The incentive will remain in place through April when the union will reevaluate the situation and discuss an extension with the company.
Driskell also said GE Appliance has agreed to grant a leave of absence through the end of the month for employees with underlying health issues, childcare, and eldercare issues.
Employees must fill out a form to request the leave of absence and will be able to file for unemployment benefits while on leave. Driskell said the leave policy will also be reexamined at the end of April.
