Beshear confirms 147 new coronavirus cases, state’s largest single-day spike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday reported the state’s largest single-day increase in new cases of the coronavirus.
During his daily briefing in Frankfort, Beshear confirmed 147 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 1,149. The governor also reported seven new deaths, driving the state total to 65.
Always looking for the silver lining in his daily updates, Beshear noted that although Tuesday’s number is the highest since the pandemic first reached Kentucky, the current three-day trend has produced a smaller number of new cases than the previous three-day trend.
“I’m not sure many places in America can say that right now,” he said.
Fifty-one of Tuesday’s new cases were reported in Jefferson County, and six others were in Fayette County.
Beshear also gave a breakdown on the racial makeup of the patients. He said about 68 percent of the state’s diagnoses have been categorized, and of that number, 79 percent of the patients are white, 12 percent are black, 2.6 percent are Asian and about 2 percent are categorized as multi-racial.
The governor said 55 residents in 21 long-term care facilities have tested positive for the coronavirus. Eleven of those people have died. Twenty-two staff members at those facilities also have been diagnosed, Beshear said.
At Green River Correctional Complex, there are 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including nine inmates and five staff members. Beshear added he’ll share more information Wednesday about some inmates, at Green River and other facilities, making face masks.
At Western State Hospital, 13 cases have been reported, including nine patients and four staffers, the governor said.
