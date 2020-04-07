Churchill Downs postpones spring meet due to coronavirus outbreak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs has officially postponed the Spring Meet, which was scheduled to start April 25.
Churchill has also extended the closure of the stable areas to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The stables have been closed since December 31. They were set to reopen March 17, but will now remain closed through at least April 28th.
A new date for the Spring Meet hasn’t been announced.
Kentucky Derby 146 is now set for Saturday September 5.
