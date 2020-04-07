Employees at three Louisville theaters affected by Cinemark layoffs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over one hundred employees were laid off at Cinemark Tinseltown, Preston Crossings 16 and Cinemark Mall St. Matthews locations as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The theater chain announced these closures via WARN notices sent to its employees. The closures have affected theaters and jobs across the U.S.
The WARN Act requires that the employer provide 60 days of written notice of the intention to lay off more than 50 employees during any 30-day period as part of a plant closing.
The company says it noted the layoffs were “permanent” to ensure that their former employees were eligible for unemployment benefits.
“The closure of Cinemark theatres is temporary and a direct result of COVID-19 pandemic," Cinemark said in a statement. “The health and safety of our employees, guests and communities is a top priority, and we look forward to once again hiring employees and welcoming moviegoers to experience the magic of cinematic storytelling on our big screens when it is safe to do so."
Theaters across the nation were closed nationwide on March 18 as a precaution to ensure the health and safety of their guests and employees during the pandemic.
