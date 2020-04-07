Fischer confirms 30 new coronavirus cases, 4 new deaths in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Jefferson County topped the 400 mark in total cases of the coronavirus.
During his daily video briefing Tuesday, Fischer confirmed 30 new cases across the county, and four new deaths. In all, there are 402 cases of the coronavirus in Jefferson County, and 27 people have died from it.
The increase was about half of the increase of 59 Fischer reported just a day earlier, but that figure was skewed because some cases may have gotten left off of weekend reporting and added onto Monday’s larger total.
The mayor also said Tuesday that drive-thru church services for Easter this Sunday are not a good idea, urging local churches not to offer them.
“As painful as all that is, we’ve got to hang in there,” he said. “Stay home, worship at home, do it virtually, save lives. We can’t make any exception, even for a holy occasion like Passover or Easter, because the virus doesn’t take a day off.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.