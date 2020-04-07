FORECAST: Much warmer day ahead; watching for t-storms tonight

- THIS MORNING: Clusters of strong t-storms may clip our far eastern counties
- PRE-DAWN WEDNESDAY: Clusters of strong/severe t-storms possible
- WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Line of strong/severe t-storms possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A much more humid of a day ahead with highs in the 80s. There will be a risk for an isolated thunderstorm this morning but most areas will remain dry.
A windy and warm evening is ahead with a batch of thunderstorms dropping in from the north late. Some storms could contain high winds; we’ll monitor this carefully.
On Wednesday, our early morning thunderstorms will exit the area by dawn. Most of the day will be drier, with the next storm chance likely holding off until after dark. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
By late Wednesday night into early Thursday, the next and final rounds of storms move in. These storms could potentially be strong to severe. Lows will be near 50 degrees Thursday morning once the storms exit.
