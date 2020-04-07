FORECAST: Storms north fade as they sink south

- WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY THURSDAY: Gusty thunderstorms / some strong to severe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While severe storms are possible in northern Indiana they will be weakening, if not completely fading away, as they sink south, it will remain breezy and warm with lows will be mild in the 60s.
Rain chances look slim early in the day and only a stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. The front arrives with another batch of storms overnight into early Thursday. Highs tomorrow will reach the 70s and low 80s once again.
The batch of storms arriving after midnight Thursday may contain some stronger storms with wind and hail, but they’ll be out of our hair by dawn Thursday morning as temperatures fall into the 40s. While a leftover shower or two will be possible early Thursday, most of the day will be dry. Partly sunny skies will be around as highs get only into the 60 degree range Thursday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.